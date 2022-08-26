Unique Fabricating, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Unique Fabricating Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.49% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

