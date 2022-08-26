Unique Fabricating, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Unique Fabricating Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Unique Fabricating
About Unique Fabricating
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.