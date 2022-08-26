Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $30,511.66 or 1.42539230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $258.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,403.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00081268 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

