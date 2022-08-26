Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $400,733.97 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03.

Unity Software Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE U opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

