Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Universal worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $677,899. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.80%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

