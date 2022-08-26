UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 2,490.0% in August

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 2,490.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPMMY. Danske lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

