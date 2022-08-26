Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading 17% Higher

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.65. 229,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 230,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.70.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

