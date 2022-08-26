Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLOWY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.32. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

