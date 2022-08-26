Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Activity

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.56 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.