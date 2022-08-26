Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Centene by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

