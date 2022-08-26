Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

