VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stake Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

