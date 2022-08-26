Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,733 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

