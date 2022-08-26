Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.07 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.14.

