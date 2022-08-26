Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $228.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

