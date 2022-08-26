Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

