Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 424.5% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.27 on Friday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

