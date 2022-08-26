Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.