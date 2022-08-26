VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:VSL opened at GBX 80.09 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 26.89 and a quick ratio of 26.64. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.17. The company has a market cap of £222.87 million and a PE ratio of 306.92.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

