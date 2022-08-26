Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1,583.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

