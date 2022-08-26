WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

