West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST opened at $314.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

