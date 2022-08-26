Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $41,696,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,537,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

