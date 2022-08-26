Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Westlake by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

NYSE:WLK opened at $110.02 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.357 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

