Westpac Banking Corp Buys New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,598 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in InMode by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in InMode by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $25,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

