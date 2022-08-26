Westpac Banking Corp Invests $322,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

