Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Weyerhaeuser worth $369,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 240,487 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of WY opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

