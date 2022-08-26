William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

