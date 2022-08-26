William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 512.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,472,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $495.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

