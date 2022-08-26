William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

