William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,025 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Primo Water worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Primo Water by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primo Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.6 %

PRMW opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

