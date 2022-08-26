William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 18,703 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $363.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

