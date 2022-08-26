William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,524,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.3 %

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $202.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

