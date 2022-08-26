WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,406 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Thryv were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,659,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,887,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,737 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,670. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THRY opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.30. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

