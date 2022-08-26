WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,106 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Movado Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Movado Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MOV opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

