WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $677,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.