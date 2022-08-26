WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $689,000 Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

