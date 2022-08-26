WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $604,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
