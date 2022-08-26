WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $673,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

