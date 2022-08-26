WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 768,632 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,162,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 555,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,852,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 303,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

