WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.