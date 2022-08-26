Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.19.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

