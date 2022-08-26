Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.72.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $162.36 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

