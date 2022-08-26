Worley Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

