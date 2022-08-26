Zacks Small Cap Comments on Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.65) for the year. The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.50) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QNRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $444.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

