ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 6.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.42. 53,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,490,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at $27,402,870.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,688 shares of company stock worth $35,653,162 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

