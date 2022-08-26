ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.98. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.