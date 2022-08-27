149,997 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.64% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $5,110,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $13,278,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

