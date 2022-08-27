19,826 Shares in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

