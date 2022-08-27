200,000 Shares in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.70% of 7 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVNA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 7 Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

