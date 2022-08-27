200,000 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.92% of Finnovate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNVT. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.